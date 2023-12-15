Listen Live
Soft on Crime equals more Crime

As long as Democrats are not held accountable for their policies, the mayhem will continue

Published on December 14, 2023

Soft on crime Democrats continue wreak havoc on society by their policies. Joe Rogan talked about how a large portion of the shoplifting is being committed by a few who are being just let out to commit crimes again. (above story).

Maybe you should lock those people up, and you would stop ALL of the shoplifting – Joe Rogan

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson blamed the Windy City’s ills on Republicans! A store owner in Los Angeles bemoans the crime in his city after his business was robbed:

“I voted for Karen Bass. I voted for [Joe] Biden. I voted for Gavin Newsom,” he said. “I’m sick of it. It’s like, at some point, you have to give me a reason to vote for you again” – Aaron Baggaley, store owner

Yet Democrats have a difficult time understanding the connection between how they vote, and the crime that is rampant in their communities.

