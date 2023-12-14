Antetokounmpo’s 64-Point Explosion Ignites Chippy Battle, Bucks Beat Pacers 140-126

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo set a new franchise record by scoring 64 points, helping the Milwaukee Bucks outscore the Indiana Pacers 140-126 on Wednesday night. This broke the previous record of 57 points set by Michael Redd in 2006. Antetokounmpo’s previous career high was 55 in a game against Washington in January 2023. He had scored 54 points in a game against Indiana on Nov. 9.

Bucks coach Adrian Griffin praised Antetokounmpo for his unstoppable talent and incredible will to win. Antetokounmpo made 20 of 28 field goal attempts, 24 of 32 free throws, and grabbed 14 rebounds. He also became the first player in NBA history to make at least 20 field goals and 20 free throws in a game while shooting at least 70% on each. This is the most points with fewer than 30 field goal attempts in a game in NBA history.

Antetokounmpo said he was happy to break the record in front of the fans and to play basketball for the right reasons – to win and to help his teammates. However, the postgame was overshadowed by an incident in the hallway near the Indiana locker room over who had the game ball.

There was a misunderstanding about the ball – Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said they had taken it because it was Oscar Tshiebwe’s first official NBA point. They were not thinking about Antetokounmpo’s franchise record.

Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner each scored 22 points to lead the Pacers. Bennedict Mathurin added 14 points, while Aaron Nesmith contributed 12.

The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks are scheduled to play two more games this season. The first game will be on New Year’s Day in Milwaukee, and the second will be held two nights later in Indianapolis. Currently, Indiana is leading the season series 2-1.

Next, the Pacers will face the Washington Wizards (3-20) at Capital One Arena on Friday. They will then complete their road trip on Saturday in Minnesota. The Wizards recently lost to the New Orleans Pelicans 142-122 on Wednesday.