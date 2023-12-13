Greenfield Police: Woman Abducted by Ex, Rescued

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police say a woman is safe after she was abducted by her ex early Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to a shopping center on North State Street around 2:30 a.m., where they found a cell phone among debris from damaged cars. They soon found the two cars that had previously crashed, but not the people who had been involved.
Eventually, police identified a man and woman who owned each car. The two had once been in a relationship.
They did not provide the woman’s name, but they learned she had a protective order in place against her ex, Akeenen Anton Lamar Hunt.
Around 10 a.m., someone called 9-1-1 and said the woman was at her home on Collins Way and needed help. When officers arrived, they were able to get her to safety and arrest 34-year-old Hunt.
The woman was then taken to the hospital, though it is not clear exactly what injuries she faced. Hunt is now sitting at the Hancock County Jail.
If you or someone you know has been impacted by domestic violence, find resources and learn more here. You can also get help from Alternatives, Inc. by calling 866-593-9999.
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
-
Second-Largest Jackpot in Hoosier Lottery History Won in Speedway
-
Teacher Fired After Complaining About Students in Recording
-
Indiana State Police K9 Koda Receives Life-Saving Armor
-
Indianapolis Firefighter Among More than 20 Arrested in Child Solicitation Sting
-
Cathedral High School on Lockdown Tuesday Afternoon
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Big Ten Championship Game's Future in Indianapolis Uncertain After 2024.
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy