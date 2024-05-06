Person Dies in Shooting on Indy’s South Side

INDIANAPOLIS--A shooting on the south side of Indianapolis has left one man dead.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says they were called around 3:30 p.m. to the intersection of Railroad Road and W. Stop 11 Road.
After getting to the residential area on the city’s far south side just north of Greenwood, IMPD said officers found a person with a gunshot wound.
That person was pronounced dead at the scene.
If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.
