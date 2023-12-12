Former Howard County Jail Employee, Inmate Accused of Trafficking Drugs

KOKOMO, Ind.–A former jail employee and an inmate at the Howard County Jail were arrested on accusations that they have been trafficking drugs into the jail.

The investigation began in late November when the Howard County Sheriff Task Force Unit got an anonymous tip about drugs being trafficked.

“Once the information was received, detectives learned that a former jail employee was a potential suspect. The employee had already been terminated prior to the detectives receiving the information for an unrelated event,” said the Howard County Sheriff’s Office in a news release sent out Monday night.

That former jail employee has been identified as 24-year-old Branagan Reece of Kokomo.

The inmate that was arrested is 27-year-old Justin Mundy.

Reece and Mundy were both taken into custody on Monday. They both face a felony charge of trafficking with an inmate. Reece is facing an additional charge for official misconduct.

“This case remains under investigation and anyone with information should contact Detective Jacob Gibson or Detective Will Cline at 765-614-3473 or by submitting a tip using our app or at http://www.sheriff.howardcountyin.gov,” the release said.