Penn President Elizabeth Magill Resigns

University of Pennsylvania President Elizabeth Magill has resigned following backlash for her comments before Congress.

The controversial comment came during a congressional hearing when she was asked how she said she would handle remarks in the university community calling for the “genocide of Jews.”

“It has been my privilege to serve as President of this remarkable institution,” Magill said in a statement shared by the board. “It has been an honor to work with our faculty, students, staff, alumni, and community members to advance Penn’s vital missions.”

Magill will remain a law professor at Penn Carey Law, the university’s board said.

“On behalf of the entire Penn community, I want to thank President Magill for her service to the University as President and wish her well,” Scott Bok, chair of the university’s board of trustees, said in a letter to the school on Saturday announcing Magill’s resignation as president.

The plan is for Magill to continue as the school’s president until they find her replacement according to Bok.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Penn’s former president had an intense exchange with New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Stefanik asked Magill to respond “yes or no” if calling for the “genocide of Jews” violated Penn’s rules or code of conduct.

Magill replied, “If the speech turns into conduct, it can be harassment. Yes.”

Stefanik followed up: “I am asking, specifically, calling for the genocide of Jews, does that constitute bullying or harassment?”

Penn’s former president responded that it was a “context-dependent decision.”

“It’s a context-dependent decision — that’s your testimony today?” Stefanik countered. “Calling for the genocide of Jews is depending upon the context?”

Several of Pennsylvania’s elected leaders denounced Magill’s comments, with some calling for her resignation.

Stefanik reacted to Magill’s resignation, saying it is “the bare minimum of what is required.”

“These universities can anticipate a robust and comprehensive Congressional investigation of all facets of their institutions negligent perpetration of antisemitism including administrative, faculty, and overall leadership and governance,” Stefanik said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

