Former Colts Player Sergio Brown Pleads ‘Not Guilty’

MAYWOOD, Ill. – You may remember hearing that former Indianapolis Colts safety Sergio Brown went to Mexico earlier this year, around the time that his mother was found dead in Illinois.
Brown was later arrested and charged for killing his mother and trying to hide her body. But, he is now pleading “not guilty.”
Myrtle Brown was found dead in mid-September, and her death was quickly ruled a homicide. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said she had died from traumatic injuries.
The woman had been living with her son, Sergio Brown, at a home in Maywood, Illinois. Following her death, police believe that he went to Mexico – with his mother’s credit card – and partied.
While these circumstances may seem suspicious, Brown pled “not guilty” Wednesday to the charges facing him.
He is expected to appear in court again in January.
