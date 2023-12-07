Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Is Calling It Quits

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, former speaker of the House, has announced that he is resigning from Congress at the end of this month.

The announcement comes just a couple months after McCarthy was ousted as speaker of the House less than a year into the role.

“No matter the odds, or personal cost, we did the right thing. That may seem out of fashion in Washington these days, but delivering results for the American people is still celebrated across the country,” said McCarthy in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal.

“It is in this spirit that I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways. I know my work is only getting started,” he added.

“I will continue to recruit our country’s best and brightest to run for elected office. The Republican Party is expanding every day, and I am committed to lending my experience to support the next generation of leaders,” the former speaker said, without giving any details about his future endeavors.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, who led the charge to oust McCarthy, said “McLeavin'” in a post on X in response to the announcement.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre congratulated McCarthy on his long career in Congress.

“The president wishes Speaker McCarthy well, and congratulates him on a long career of service. While they have important differences about policy, the president appreciates that they were able to work across the table.”