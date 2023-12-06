29th Anniversary WIBC Radiothon Kicks Off on Friday

For 29 years, the WIBC Radiothon has been a holiday tradition in Indianapolis. The Salvation Army’s largest annual fundraising event of the year is back this Friday and Saturday. There is a record goal and big plans for the 36-hour live broadcast from Sullivan Hardware and Gardens at 6955 N. Keystone Avenue.

The live broadcast will be hosted by popular 93.1 WIBC on-air personalities, including Pat Sullivan, Denny Smith, Terri Stacy, Matt Bair, Ryan Hedrick, Jason Hammer, Nigel Laskowski, Rob Kendall, and Casey Daniels. WIBC Radiothon Executive Producer Mel McMahon is back and will join hosts on air throughout the entire broadcast.

What is the goal of the Radiothon?

As inflation creates additional challenges for struggling families, The Salvation Army has seen an increase in requests for assistance. A new goal has been set to raise $415,000. The hope is to continue funding vital programs in Central Indiana that help families, individuals, and children in need.

When is Radiothon?

The WIBC Radiothon kicks off at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, December 8 and wraps up at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 9. Throughout the live broadcast, listeners will get to hear from the people closest to The Salvation Army’s services in Central Indiana. This will include staff, pastors, clients, volunteers, and donors to the organization.

Live music will also play a big part in the broadcast on Saturday. Local performers will help to put listeners and shoppers at Sullivan Hardware and Gardens in a Christmas spirit. Shoppers are invited to stop by to watch groups like the Basement Brass and Carmel Middle School Choir perform.

How can you help:

Donate online at WIBCRadiothon.com. Make a one-time donation of any amount or choose to become a sustaining donor by making a “25 by 12” – $25 each month for the next 12 months (total donation amount is $300)

Make a one-time donation of any amount or choose to become a sustaining donor by making a “25 by 12” – $25 each month for the next 12 months (total donation amount is $300) Text HOOSIER to 24-365 to get a link to the online donation form

to get a link to the online donation form Call the Smith Family Phone Bank at 1-833-855-9393 during the live broadcast

during the live broadcast Make your donation in person by stopping by Sullivan Hardware and Gardens during normal operating hours

during normal operating hours Share on social media using the hashtag #WIBCRadiothon

Last year The Salvation Army of Central Indiana provided rent, mortgage, and utility assistance to over 73,000 households. An additional 186,000 meals and 28,000 Christmas gifts for children were provided in the Indy metro area.

All in all, every donation given to The Salvation Army through the 29th Anniversary WIBC Radiothon provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay right here in Central Indiana.