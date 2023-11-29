Listen Live
HomeUncategorized

WIBC Individual Talent Kettles For Radiothon 2023

Posted 2 hours ago

Kicking off a friendly competition for an important cause.

The WIBC Radiothon may officially start at 6 AM on December 8, we’re getting a head start on fundraising to see who can give Radiothon the biggest jump start.

Who’s team are YOU on? Pick your WIBC personality to support:

Donate buttons for the salvation army with the talent names
Donate buttons for the salvation army with the talent names
Donate buttons for the salvation army with the talent names
Donate buttons for the salvation army with the talent names
Donate buttons for the salvation army with the talent names
Donate buttons for the salvation army with the talent names
Donate buttons for the salvation army with the talent names
Donate buttons for the salvation army with the talent names
More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close