Former Governor and VP Pence on GA Trump Trial Witness List

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Former Governor and Vice President Mike Pence has been officially included in the roster of witnesses called to testify against his former superior, ex-President Donald Trump, in the Georgia election interference trial.

Pence is one of 150 individuals listed by Fulton County prosecutors in this recent submission.

Having recently withdrawn from the 2024 presidential race against Trump, the former Vice President indicated his willingness to testify. Pence stands out as the most vocal former ally of Trump to openly criticize the latter’s assertions of voter fraud.

Addressing the National Conference of State Legislatures in August, Pence emphatically stated, “Despite what the former president and his allies have said for now more than two and a half years and continue to insist… the Georgia election was not stolen, and I have no right to overturn the election on Jan. 6.”

In another statement to CNN during the same month, Pence affirmed, “I have no plans to testify, but look, we’ll always comply with the law.”