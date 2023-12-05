Listen Live
Local News

Woman’s Remains Identified in Decades-Old Cold Case

Published on December 5, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DNA strands scientific research modern medicine molecule

Source: Just_Super / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — After decades without answers, part of a cold case has been solved.

Investigators say remains found in the 1980s are those of missing Wisconsin woman, Connie Christensen.  Her body was found in the woods near Jacksonburg, Indiana, but no one was able to identify her at the time.

The Dane County resident was only 20 years old when she disappeared in 1982.  Officers now believe she had been shot.

Police also think she may have been pregnant at the time of her death.  She was already the mother of a 1-year-old girl.

Recently, a team with the DNA Doe Project identified her remains.  Unfortunately, the case of Christensen’s death has not been solved.

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Topic - Community Topic - Local News Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close