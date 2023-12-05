Toddler Shot, Killed in Merrillville Home

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — Police are investigating after a toddler was shot and killed at a home in Merrillville Monday night.
Officers went to a home on West 79th Place, where they found injured 3-year-old King Penro. He was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.
At this time, it is not clear exactly what happened, though police think it was an “accidental” shooting. They say the boy’s family members are cooperating with the investigation.
The Lake County Prosecutor’s Office will decide if charges will be filed. No one has been arrested at this time.
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
-
The Dangers of Brown Friday & How You Can Prepare for the Worst
-
Police: Woman Killed, Infant Hurt in Head-On Crash with Semi-Truck
-
Small Plane Crashes Near Shelbyville Airport, Two People Dead
-
Feds, Rush County Sheriff Search Home In Valerie Tindall's Disappearance
-
Fishers Marching Band Appears in 2023 Macy's Parade
-
Indiana State Police K9 Koda Receives Life-Saving Armor
-
Indianapolis Firefighter Among More than 20 Arrested in Child Solicitation Sting
-
ISP: Truck Driver Killed After Exiting Vehicle