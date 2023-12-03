Colts Win Overtime Thriller Against Titans, 31-28

NASHVILLE — The Colts defeated the Titans 31-28 in overtime, keeping playoff hopes alive. The game was filled with pivotal moments, including a fumble recovery, a blocked punt for a touchdown, a forced fumble on a punt, a pick-six, a missed extra point, and a lead change in overtime.

Gardner Minshew connected with Alec Pierce for a 55-yard pass, setting up a first-and-goal from the Titans’ four-yard line. This led to a walk-off touchdown pass from Minshew to Michael Pittman Jr.

The Colts’ victory advanced their record to 7-5, securing their control over an AFC playoff spot going into Week 14.

Titans scored first with Henry’s 22-yard TD run, but the Colts quickly responded with a 36-yard TD pass to Pierce. In the first half, the Colts faced challenges with no third-down conversions and limited rushing yards for Moss, but still managed to close the gap to 17-13 at halftime with two field goals by Matt Gay.

In the second half, the Colts put together a 19-play, 70-yard drive, resulting in another field goal from kicker Gay, which brought them within one point of the Titans. The game took a dramatic turn when safety Nick Cross blocked a punt, allowing Grant Stuard to return it for a touchdown. Though the Titans narrowed the gap with a successful defensive play, they ultimately failed to convert a two-point attempt.

The Colts led 25-19 with a field goal, but the Titans tied the game at 25 with a touchdown. Despite the Titans being undefeated at home, the Colts won their third overtime game of the year.