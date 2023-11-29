Feds, Rush County Sheriff Search Home In Valerie Tindall’s Disappearance

RUSHVILLE, Ind. — Sheriff deputies and federal investigators say they have new details to share in the disappearance of a Rush County teenager.

You may remember when Valerie Tindall, 17, went missing back in June. She was last seen in Arlington, a small unincorporated community just northwest of Rushville.

On Tuesday there were dozens of FBI agents there searching a house, the owner of which was arrested back in June for lying to investigators.

The owner’s name is Patrick Scott, who lied about when he’d last seen Valerie. He originally claimed to have seen Valerie on Tuesday, June 6th, but he had actually been with Valerie on Wednesday, June 7th.

The same day of Scott’s arrest for misdemeanor false informing a Silver Alert was issued for Valerie.

The Feds and Rush County sheriff’s office plan to share what they know in a press conference today at 2:00 p.m. EDT.