Feds, Rush County Sheriff Search Home In Valerie Tindall’s Disappearance

RUSHVILLE, Ind. — Sheriff deputies and federal investigators say they have new details to share in the disappearance of a Rush County teenager.
You may remember when Valerie Tindall, 17, went missing back in June. She was last seen in Arlington, a small unincorporated community just northwest of Rushville.
On Tuesday there were dozens of FBI agents there searching a house, the owner of which was arrested back in June for lying to investigators.
The owner’s name is Patrick Scott, who lied about when he’d last seen Valerie. He originally claimed to have seen Valerie on Tuesday, June 6th, but he had actually been with Valerie on Wednesday, June 7th.
The same day of Scott’s arrest for misdemeanor false informing a Silver Alert was issued for Valerie.
The Feds and Rush County sheriff’s office plan to share what they know in a press conference today at 2:00 p.m. EDT.
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
-
The Dangers of Brown Friday & How You Can Prepare for the Worst
-
Fitness Studios Say Holding Company Has Not Paid Employees
-
Police: Woman Killed, Infant Hurt in Head-On Crash with Semi-Truck
-
ISP: Truck Driver Killed After Exiting Vehicle
-
Small Plane Crashes Near Shelbyville Airport, Two People Dead
-
U.S. 31 Lanes Now Open After Fatal Crash
-
Fishers Marching Band Appears in 2023 Macy's Parade
-
Attorneys In The Brownsburg School Abuse Case Provide Update