Listen Live
Sports News

Indy Eleven, Head Coach Mark Lowry Part Ways

Published on November 28, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indy Eleven Parts Ways with coach

Source: Indy Eleven

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indy Eleven is parting ways with Head Coach Mark Lowry. Lowry is stepping down after being with the team for two seasons.

The search for a new coach begins immediately, said the team on Tuesday afternoon.  

Lowry became the fourth permanent head coach in club history on Nov. 16, 2021, and led the Eleven to its best season since 2019 with a 12-17-5 record in 2022. The club returned to the playoffs in 2023 for the first time since the 2019 season, as a sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, after finishing the regular-season campaign with a 13-11-10 record.

“Indy Eleven would like to thank Lowry for his service with the club and wish him the very best in his future endeavors,” the statement continued.

The Indy Eleven has already begun construction on a new stadium.

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close