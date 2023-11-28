NWS: Cold, Sunny, Rain Ahead

INDIANAPOLIS — The weather is expected to be chilly and sunny during the day, with temperatures in the upper 20s. As night falls, the temperature will drop to around 19 degrees, and it will be mostly clear.

Looking forward to Wednesday; it will be a sunny day with milder temperatures and highs in the mid-40s. However, brisk southwest winds will blow at 15 to 20 mph, so be sure to prepare accordingly. Wednesday night will start off mostly clear but gradually become cloudy after midnight. The night won’t be as cold, with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees.

Thursday’s weather forecast predicts partly cloudy skies with a chance of afternoon rain showers. The temperature during the day is expected to reach the upper 40s. The probability of rain is 30 percent. Expect showers at night with a drop in temperatures to the mid-30s. The chance of rain jumps to 90 percent at night.

On Friday, there will be rain showers, mainly in the morning, with temperatures around 40 degrees. The chance of rain will remain high at 90 percent.