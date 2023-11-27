Listen Live
One Day in Dallas: The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy

Published on November 27, 2023

60th Anniversary Of JFK Assassination

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

November 22, 2023 was the 60th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. This WIBC News Special “One Day in Dallas: The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy” recalls everything that happened that day on November 22, 1963 and the ramifications of the future.

