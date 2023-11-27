November 22, 2023 was the 60th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. This WIBC News Special “One Day in Dallas: The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy” recalls everything that happened that day on November 22, 1963 and the ramifications of the future.
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
-
Fitness Studios Say Holding Company Has Not Paid Employees
-
The Dangers of Brown Friday & How You Can Prepare for the Worst
-
Police: Woman Killed, Infant Hurt in Head-On Crash with Semi-Truck
-
U.S. 31 Lanes Now Open After Fatal Crash
-
ISP: Truck Driver Killed After Exiting Vehicle
-
Small Plane Crashes Near Shelbyville Airport, Two People Dead
-
Fishers Marching Band Appears in 2023 Macy's Parade
-
Macy's is Bringing the Politics to Thanksgiving this Year