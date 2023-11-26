NWS: AM Rain, PM Rain-Snow, Clearing and Chilly Ahead

INDIANAPOLIS — There is a high chance of rain in the morning, followed by a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon.

The temperature will remain in the upper 30s; the wind direction will shift to the southwest later in the day, with gusts up to 20 mph. There is a 90 percent probability of precipitation.

There is a possibility of rain and snow showers in the evening. The temperature will drop to the mid-20s.

The sky will be mostly cloudy on Monday morning, but we can expect some clouds to clear up in the afternoon. During the day, the temperature will be in the upper 20s. In the evening, there will be some clouds initially, but they will gradually disperse, eventually leading to clear skies. The temperature will drop in the night, with lows of 17.