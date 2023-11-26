NWS: AM Rain, PM Rain-Snow, Clearing and Chilly Ahead

INDIANAPOLIS — There is a high chance of rain in the morning, followed by a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon.
The temperature will remain in the upper 30s; the wind direction will shift to the southwest later in the day, with gusts up to 20 mph. There is a 90 percent probability of precipitation.
There is a possibility of rain and snow showers in the evening. The temperature will drop to the mid-20s.
The sky will be mostly cloudy on Monday morning, but we can expect some clouds to clear up in the afternoon. During the day, the temperature will be in the upper 20s. In the evening, there will be some clouds initially, but they will gradually disperse, eventually leading to clear skies. The temperature will drop in the night, with lows of 17.
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
-
Fitness Studios Say Holding Company Has Not Paid Employees
-
The Dangers of Brown Friday & How You Can Prepare for the Worst
-
Police: Woman Killed, Infant Hurt in Head-On Crash with Semi-Truck
-
U.S. 31 Lanes Now Open After Fatal Crash
-
ISP: Truck Driver Killed After Exiting Vehicle
-
Small Plane Crashes Near Shelbyville Airport, Two People Dead
-
Fishers Marching Band Appears in 2023 Macy's Parade
-
Kendall And Casey