NWS: Expecting Mixed Weather Scenarios, Potential for Snow and Rain

Indy Weather Outlook

INDIANAPOLIS — Today, expect partly cloudy skies with cooler temperatures reaching the lower 40s. Northeast winds will be between 10 to 15 mph.

 

Tonight, the weather will be mostly cloudy until midnight, gradually transitioning to partly cloudy conditions. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-20s, accompanied by 5 to 10 mph northeast winds.

 

On Saturday, anticipate mostly sunny weather with highs in the lower 40s. East winds will be gentle, ranging from 5 to 10 mph. The night will start partly cloudy until midnight, then progress into mostly cloudy conditions. Expect cold temperatures, lows in the upper 20s, and southeast winds around 5 mph.

 

On Sunday, there’s a slight chance of snow in the morning, transitioning into rain with minimal snow accumulation. Highs will hover around 40, with southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

 

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of precipitation, including rain and snow, until midnight, followed by partly cloudy conditions toward daybreak. Overnight lows will be in the mid-20s.

