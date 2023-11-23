Jury Decides Against Egg Suppliers in Long-Standing Lawsuit

STATEWIDE — You may remember companies arguing that U.S. egg suppliers were trying to artificially inflate their product’s prices more than a decade ago. Now, a jury has reached a decision in that case.

Manufacturers including Kraft Foods and The Kellogg Company first filed this lawsuit 12 years ago, when they claimed that egg suppliers were working together to limit egg supplies – thereby forcing customers to pay more – in the mid-2000s.

One production company named in the lawsuit is owned by the family of Hoosier John Rust, who is currently running for the U.S. Senate as a Republican. Rose Acre Farms is based in Seymour.

Now, an Illinois jury has unanimously determined that it agrees with the manufacturers’ suspicions.

They learned that suppliers were using various tactics, such as exporting eggs and intentionally reducing their chicken flocks, to impact egg accessibility in the United States.

Damages will be decided next week. Learn more here.