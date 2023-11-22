Haliburton’s 37 Points Leads Pacers Past Hawks, 157-152

ATLANTA — Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton scored 37 points and handed out 16 assists, and Buddy Hield’s tiebreaking 3-pointer in the final minute helped the Indiana Pacers beat the Atlanta Hawks 157-152 on Tuesday night. The win secured the Pacers a spot in the NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals.

In the highest-scoring NBA game of the season, Buddy Hield’s jumper from the left wing broke a 152-all tie with only 52 seconds left on the clock. The Indiana Pacers have won all three matches in East Group A and have one more game left in the group stage. The Atlanta Hawks, on the other hand, have lost two of their three games and hold a record of 1-2. The quarterfinals will take place on December 4th and 5th.

Hield contributed 24 points, Obi Toppin scored 21 off the bench, and the Pacers set an NBA season record for points. Bennedict Mathurin added 19 points, including a buzzer-beating shot to close the third quarter. Meanwhile, Tyrese Haliburton leads the league in assists.

The Pacers have not made it to the NBA playoffs since the 2019-20 season. Therefore, having the opportunity to advance in the first year of the in-season tournament has been a significant focus for the team.

The Pacers made changes to their starting lineup, replacing Toppin and Mathurin with Hield and Nesmith.

The Indiana Pacers will play against the Toronto Raptors in a home game on Wednesday.