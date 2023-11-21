Listen Live
Shelter Offers Free Adoptions This Black Friday

Published on November 21, 2023

FISHERS, Ind. — If you have even been considering the addition of a furry friend to your family, you may want to head to the Humane Society for Hamilton County this Black Friday.

The shelter will be asking you to “Fill Your Heart, Not Your Cart,” in an effort to help pets find homes this giving season. From noon to 5 p.m. on Black Friday, you can adopt a spayed/neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated pet for free.

 

At this time, the HSHC is caring for about 600 animals.

Lily Pesavento, Community Engagement Manager for the shelter, says, “When you adopt a dog from us on Friday, you will be making room for another dog whose life depends on that open space.”

To adopt, you will need to fill out this application, bring your family members/dogs to meet new pets, and present government-issued identification.

While adoptions will be free, you will be encouraged to make a donation to help the shelter continue serving the animals in its community. Learn more here.

