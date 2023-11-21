NWS: Thanksgiving Travelers Can Expect Favorable Weather Conditions

INDIANAPOLIS — As you start your day, be prepared for showers in the morning, followed by cloudy conditions with a slight chance of drizzle. The temperature will peak in the lower 50s.

As we head into tonight, the skies will remain mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of showers lingering until midnight. Overnight, the temperature will drop to the upper 30s, and we can expect northwest winds at ten mph with gusts up to 20 mph. The chance of rain will decrease to 20%.

On Wednesday, the morning will begin with mostly cloudy skies, but it will gradually become partly cloudy as the day progresses. The temperature will reach the mid-40s, with northwest winds at around ten mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

The weather will be mostly clear and cold on Wednesday night, with lows dipping into the lower 30s. Expect southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Thanksgiving Day forecast looks great, with lots of sunshine and highs of around 50 degrees.

Thursday night and Friday will be partly cloudy, with lows of around 30 degrees and highs in the lower 40s.

Friday night transitions from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, with cold lows in the upper 20s.

Saturday’s forecast includes partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 40s. Saturday night starts partly cloudy, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers toward daybreak. Expect cold lows in the upper 20s, with a 20 percent chance of rain.