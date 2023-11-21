Skiles Test Elementary On E-Learning Day In Lawrence

INDIANAPOLIS — Students who attend Skiles Test Elementary in Lawrence are on an e-learning day today.
Lawrence Township Schools says an e-learning day had to be implemented due to a “mechanical failure” inside the Skiles Test Elementary School building.
The school system says preschool is also canceled for the day.
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
-
Fitness Studios Say Holding Company Has Not Paid Employees
-
The Biden Administration's New Pronoun Policy
-
U.S. 31 Lanes Now Open After Fatal Crash
-
Giving Machines Coming to Indiana
-
Two Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-69
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Macy's is Bringing the Politics to Thanksgiving this Year
-
Attorneys In The Brownsburg School Abuse Case Provide Update