Skiles Test Elementary On E-Learning Day In Lawrence

Published on November 21, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Students who attend Skiles Test Elementary in Lawrence are on an e-learning day today.

Lawrence Township Schools says an e-learning day had to be implemented due to a “mechanical failure” inside the Skiles Test Elementary School building.

The school system says preschool is also canceled for the day.

 

