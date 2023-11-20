Listen Live
Democrat Georgia county commissioner was found wasted & passed out in the street

Society seems to be circling the drain as another video of an elected official behaving badly emerges

Published on November 20, 2023

Host Ethan Hatcher wonders out loud if our world is getting worse, or the abundance of cameras everywhere is just capturing what has always been?

That’s not what you want to see from your elected officials, this is an elected representative from a county in Georgia.

Thank goodness, as a result of many liberals insisting on body cameras on emergency responders, we can now see what they have to deal with much too often.

