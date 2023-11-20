Democrat Georgia county commissioner was found wasted & passed out in the street

Host Ethan Hatcher wonders out loud if our world is getting worse, or the abundance of cameras everywhere is just capturing what has always been?
That’s not what you want to see from your elected officials, this is an elected representative from a county in Georgia.
Thank goodness, as a result of many liberals insisting on body cameras on emergency responders, we can now see what they have to deal with much too often.
Listen to the clip here:
Catch the show in its entirety and older shows here:
Watch the show in its entirety on YouTube:
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
-
Fitness Studios Say Holding Company Has Not Paid Employees
-
The Biden Administration's New Pronoun Policy
-
U.S. 31 Lanes Now Open After Fatal Crash
-
Giving Machines Coming to Indiana
-
Two Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-69
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Macy's is Bringing the Politics to Thanksgiving this Year
-
Attorneys In The Brownsburg School Abuse Case Provide Update