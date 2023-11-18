Listen Live
Local News

Two Officers Hurt in Saturday Morning Crash

Published on November 18, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Lights

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two officers were hurt in a crash early Saturday morning.

Law enforcement officials were on North Shadeland Avenue for a firearms investigation, after hearing that someone had a gun. There, they say a suspect intentionally crashed into multiple police cars.

Two officers were hurt, and one of the two went to the hospital in stable condition. He had broken bones but is expected to recover.

Police have arrested their suspect, who they soon learned has a criminal record. They are still investigating.

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close