Children’s Museum Unveils New Event, WinterFaire

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in decades, the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is hosting a brand new winter event, and you can see it for yourself, starting this weekend.
WinterFaire will open to the public Saturday. This new seasonal event will replace the annual tradition of Jolly Days, and will feature new games, activities, and more.
When you and your family arrive, you can enjoy a special light display, play a game of Skee Ball, and learn more about the event’s animal characters: Ember, Indigo, Flip, Storm, and Gerty.
You can also take a trip down the beloved WinterSlide, which will be open once again.
In addition to this, you can learn about other holidays, including Kwanzaa, Diwali, and Las Posadas, and enjoy a variety of special events. Continue reading for a full schedule.
WinterFaire will run from November 18th through February 11th, but the WinterSlide will only be open until January 7th. Get tickets and learn more here.
Special WinterFaire Events:
Decorating Gingerbread Houses – November 18th, 12:30 p.m.
Santa’s WinterFaire Welcome – November 24th, 9:30 – 10 a.m.
Museum Store Black Friday Sale – November 24th, 8:30 – 10 a.m.
Toymaker’s Workshop – December 2nd and 3rd, 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.
Whimsical WinterFaire – December 5th, 6th, 12th, and 13th, 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.
Winter PJ Party at the Manor – December 9th, 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.
Santa’s Magical Morning – December 10th, 16th, and 17th, 8 – 10 a.m.
Free Admission Day – December 24th, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Countdown to Noon – December 31st, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
“Llouie the Llama’s Winter Adventure: Lost in the Woods” Play – Starts November 24th, Click Here for More.
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
-
Fitness Studios Say Holding Company Has Not Paid Employees
-
The Biden Administration's New Pronoun Policy
-
U.S. 31 Lanes Now Open After Fatal Crash
-
"I did it on purpose." Woman Charged With Crashing Car Into Jewish Building In Indy
-
The Border Isn't Open, It's Wide Open
-
Giving Machines Coming to Indiana
-
Winter Jam 2024 Lineup Announced
-
Kendall And Casey