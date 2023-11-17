Children’s Museum Unveils New Event, WinterFaire

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in decades, the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is hosting a brand new winter event, and you can see it for yourself, starting this weekend.

WinterFaire will open to the public Saturday. This new seasonal event will replace the annual tradition of Jolly Days, and will feature new games, activities, and more.

When you and your family arrive, you can enjoy a special light display, play a game of Skee Ball, and learn more about the event’s animal characters: Ember, Indigo, Flip, Storm, and Gerty.

You can also take a trip down the beloved WinterSlide, which will be open once again.

In addition to this, you can learn about other holidays, including Kwanzaa, Diwali, and Las Posadas, and enjoy a variety of special events. Continue reading for a full schedule.

WinterFaire will run from November 18th through February 11th, but the WinterSlide will only be open until January 7th. Get tickets and learn more here.

Special WinterFaire Events:

Decorating Gingerbread Houses – November 18th, 12:30 p.m.

Santa’s WinterFaire Welcome – November 24th, 9:30 – 10 a.m.

Museum Store Black Friday Sale – November 24th, 8:30 – 10 a.m.

Toymaker’s Workshop – December 2nd and 3rd, 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

Whimsical WinterFaire – December 5th, 6th, 12th, and 13th, 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Winter PJ Party at the Manor – December 9th, 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.

Santa’s Magical Morning – December 10th, 16th, and 17th, 8 – 10 a.m.

Free Admission Day – December 24th, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Countdown to Noon – December 31st, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

“Llouie the Llama’s Winter Adventure: Lost in the Woods” Play – Starts November 24th, Click Here for More.