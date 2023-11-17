Biden’s Meeting With China’s Xi Jinping

President Joe Biden had his first meeting in over a year with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
Biden and Xi Jinping met face to face Wednesday in San Francisco on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Biden said afterward that they had agreed to revive dormant military communication channels, crack down on fentanyl trafficking and work jointly to address rapid advances in artificial intelligence.
At a news conference afterward, Biden said, “I believe they were some of the most productive and constructive discussions we’ve had.”
During the meeting, Xi Jinping called the partnership between the U.S. and China “the most important bilateral relationship in the world”, saying that “planet Earth is big enough for the two countries to succeed.”
Shortly after the meeting at a news conference, Biden was asked whether he saw Xi as a dictator, the term he used to describe Xi over the summer. Biden said “He is a dictator.” He added that Xi “runs a communist country who system is fundamentally different from that of the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken appeared to be wincing and shaking his head in reaction to Biden referring to Xi as a dictator.
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
-
Fitness Studios Say Holding Company Has Not Paid Employees
-
The Biden Administration's New Pronoun Policy
-
U.S. 31 Lanes Now Open After Fatal Crash
-
"I did it on purpose." Woman Charged With Crashing Car Into Jewish Building In Indy
-
The Border Isn't Open, It's Wide Open
-
Giving Machines Coming to Indiana
-
Winter Jam 2024 Lineup Announced
-
Kendall And Casey