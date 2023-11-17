Donald Trump’s Gag Order has been Lifted

A New York judge has lifted former President Donald Trump’s gag order in his civil fraud trial. Trump is rejoicing and Democrats are upset.

Appeals court Judge David Friedman, citing concerns over free speech, issued a stay on the order Thursday, which was put in place by Judge Arthur Engoran in October.

Engoron is overseeing Trump’s trial. He imposed the partial gag order to block all parties from making negative or insulting statements about his court staff. He fined Trump $5,000 for violating the gag order on social media on Oct. 20, and did so again on Oct. 25 for another $10,000 before threatening imprisonment if further violations were committed.

Friedman questioned Engoron’s authority to limit Trump’s speech outside the courtroom att Thursday’s emergency hearing. He also pointed out that gag orders were more commonly used in criminal trials where there is a fear of swaying a jury. The ruling also applies to Trump’s lawyers, who say they have no plans to inhibit the former president’s First Amendment rights.

Not only did Trump rejoice after the ruling, but he also bashed Engoran on Truth Social.

“Judge Arthur Engoron has just been overturned (stayed!) by the New York State Appellate Division (Appeals Court), for the 4th TIME (on the same case!). His Ridiculous and Unconstitutional Gag Order, not allowing me to defend myself against him and his politically biased and out of control, Trump Hating Clerk, who is sinking him and his Court to new levels of LOW, is a disgrace,” he wrote.

“They are defending the Worst and Least Respected Attorney General in the United States, Letitia James, who is a Worldwide disgrace, as is her illegal Witch Hunt against me. The Radical and Unprecedented actions of Judge Engoron will keep BUSINESSES and JOBS forever out of New York State,” he said.

Trump reiterated that he did “nothing wrong,” and again accused James of having run on a “Get Trump” platform during her campaign.

