Heartland Film’s Merry Movie Nights Returning This December

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Merry Movie Nights are returning this year, meaning you can watch one of your favorite holiday movies while participating in special activities.

This will be the second year for Heartland Film’s Merry Movie Nights. The event will run from December 7th through December 10th, and will feature six popular Christmas films, including “Home Alone” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Each of these showings will also be accompanied by a themed activity or event, including cookie decorating, a wine and chocolate tasting, and an ugly sweater contest. Continue reading for the full schedule.

This year’s Merry Movie Nights will be held at the Arts for Lawrence’s Theater at the Fort. Tickets will cost $7 for adults, and $5 for children and students. Learn more here.

Full 2023 Merry Movie Nights Schedule:

“The Holiday” – Directed by Nancy Meyers, 2006

Starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, and Jack Black

Activity: Wine and Chocolate Tasting

Date/Time: December 7th at 7 p.m.

“White Christmas” – Directed by Michael Curtiz, 1954

Starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen

Activity: Sing-Along Screening

Date/Time: December 8th at 6 p.m.

“Die Hard” – Directed by John McTiernan, 1988

Starring Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman

Activity: Eating Twinkies

Date/Time: December 8th at 8:30 p.m.

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” – Directed by Jeremiah S. Chechik, 1989

Starring Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Randy Quaid, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Activity: Opener with a Live Comedian

Date/Time: December 9th at 5 p.m.

“Home Alone” – Directed by Chris Columbus, 1990

Starring Macaulay Culkin, Catherine O’Hara, Joe Pesci, and Daniel Stern

Activities: Cookie Decorating and Visit with Santa

Date/Time: December 10th at 2 p.m.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” – Directed by Frank Capra, 1946

Starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed

Activity: Ugly Sweater Contest

Date/Time: December 10th at 5 p.m.

Arts for Lawrence’s Theater at the Fort

8920 Otis Avenue

Lawrence, Indiana