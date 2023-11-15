Macy’s is Bringing the Politics to Thanksgiving this Year

Macy’s does not want for you and me to have a politics free Thanksgiving. They are using their parade as a platform.

There is currently a petition with over 20,000 signatures regarding the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The petition is about the allegations that this year’s parade will put a “non-binary and transgender extravaganza” on display.

“The non-binary and transgender extravaganza on display this Thanksgiving will be brought to you by Macy’s during their annually sponsored Thanksgiving Day Parade,” the petition, organized by One Million Moms, reads.

“Unless they are forewarned about it, this year’s holiday parade will potentially expose tens of millions of viewers at home to the liberal LGBTQ agenda.”

The petition adds that performances in this year’s parade will include music from two Broadway musicals, “both of which feature transgender and non-binary performers in major roles.”

Kristen Waggoner, president of the Alliance Defending Freedom, blasted the parade plans Tuesday on “FOX & Friends.” She told host Brian Kilmeade, “Macy’s inclusion of a non-binary transgender character in a parade is just another example of an ideological war that’s being waged on families, and customers are saying they’ve had enough. But it seems that corporate brands that were once trusted just still aren’t getting the message.”

“I think you’re seeing parents stand up, rise up and say we’re going to parent, and we expect our family-friendly events to truly be family friendly and not teach our children values that we object to,” she added.

Democrats are upset about the petition. LGBTQ+ outlet Pink News, criticized the petition as “sensationalist.” LGBTQ Nation, another outlet, criticized it as “alarmist.” Both outlets accused One Million Moms and its parent organization American Family Association of being “anti-LGBTQ.”

One Million Moms is concerned about their children, not silencing the LGBTQ community.

“We’re all about tolerance and inclusivity, and what that means is that it shouldn’t be corporate brands that are waging propaganda on our children,” Waggoner added later.

“Right now, we’re seeing in the entertainment industry at Disney’s hands, as well as even in our school system, we’re seeing propaganda being waged that plays out in secret transitions that are being facilitated without parents’ knowledge. We’re seeing curriculum and books that are being used in classrooms designed to confuse children about who they are and who God created them to be… it’s an issue of parents saying, ‘We’re here to parent.’ And this ideology isn’t just existing in a theory or a vacuum, it’s playing out on the ground, so it’s very destructive.”

