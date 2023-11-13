GOP Senator Tim Scott Drops Out of Presidential Race

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott announced late Sunday that he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

The Republican senator made the announcement on Fox News’ “Sunday Night in America” with Trey Gowdy. The news was such a surprise that one campaign worker claimed to have found out that Scott was dropping out by watching the show.

“Traveling this country, meeting people, it’s been one of the most fantastic experiences of my entire life. I love America more today than I did on 22 May,” Scott told Gowdy, citing the date he launched his candidacy. “But when I go back to Iowa, it will not be as a presidential candidate. I am suspending my campaign. I think the voters who are the most remarkable people on the planet have been really clear that they’re telling me, ‘Not now, Tim’.”

Scott had been struggling in the polls leading up to the announcement. He entered the race in May with more cash than any other Republican candidate but couldn’t find a lane in a field dominated by former President Donald Trump.

Scott said he wouldn’t be making an endorsement of his remaining Republican rivals.

“The voters are really smart,” Scott said. “The best way for me to be helpful is to not weigh in on who they should endorse.”