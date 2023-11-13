Tim Scott has Suspended his Presidential Campaign

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott officially suspended his 2024 presidential campaign on “Sunday Night in America” with Trey Gowdy.

“I think the voters, who are the most remarkable people on the planet, have been really clear that they’re telling me, ‘Not now, Tim,’” Scott said.

In addition to ending his campaign, he emphasized he currently has no plans to endorse another candidate in the race for the Republican nomination.

“The best way for me to be helpful is to not weigh in,” he said.

Scott also made it clear he has no desire to be the vice-president in 2024.

“Being vice president has never been on my to-do list,” he said.

During Scott’s campaign, he repeatedly showcased his “optimistic, positive message anchored in conservatism.”

The senator launched his presidential campaign in May at an event in North Charleston, South Carolina. Standing just a few miles from where he grew up, he highlighted that, “We live in the land where it is possible for a kid raised in poverty by a single mother in a small apartment to one day serve in the People’s House and maybe even the White House.”

Scott’s message of positivity and faith did not resonate well enough in a combative GOP presidential nomination race. Former President Donald Trump has dominated the race, despite not appearing at any of the debates.

After Scott announced the suspension of his presidential campaign, his GOP opponents Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley showed their respects on social media.

DeSantis said, “Tim Scott is a strong conservative with bold ideas about how to get our country back on track. I respect his courage to run this campaign and thank him for his service to America and the U.S. Senate. I look forward to Tim continuing to be a leader in our party for years to come.”

Haley, a fellow South Carolinian, wrote that “Tim Scott is a good man of faith and an inspiration to so many. The Republican primary was made better by his participation in it. South Carolina is blessed to continue to have him as our senator.”

