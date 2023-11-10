NWS: Sunny Days and Chilly Nights

INDIANAPOLIS — Expect a day filled with sunshine, and temperatures are set to reach the upper 50s. Tonight’s weather will be clear and chilly, with temperatures dipping to the lower 30s.

On Veterans Day, anticipate a sunny day with temperatures hovering around the lower 50s. Northeast winds at approximately five mph will accompany the day.

As for Saturday night, it will be partially cloudy, and temperatures will drop to the mid-30s. East winds will be blowing at a speed of 5 to 10 mph.

Looking ahead to Sunday, the weather will be sunny again, with temperatures climbing to the mid-50s. Southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph will be present throughout the day.