Man Wanted for Murder in Kentucky Arrested in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A man wanted for murder in Kentucky was arrested in Evansville, Indiana Wednesday evening.
Police say they have arrested 20-year-old Austin Prather. Prather is wanted in Pulaski County, Kentucky, in connection with the deaths of his father and grandfather. His grandmother was also seriously injured.
Ardyth Prather Jr. and Ardyth Prather III were found dead in Science Hill Tuesday night. Joann Prather had been shot and stabbed, but she survived and was taken to a hospital in Lexington.
While it is not clear exactly why Prather made his way to the Hoosier state, officers were able to find him with the help of the man’s cell phone.
He will soon be extradited back to Kentucky.
