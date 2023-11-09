NWS: Cooler Temps and Clear Skies Ahead

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers should expect mostly cloudy weather with temperatures in the lower 40s. The weather will be sunny on Friday, with highs in the upper 50s. Friday night will be clear and colder, with temperatures dropping to the lower 30s.

Saturday will be sunny with highs in the lower 50s and a northeast breeze. Saturday night will be partly cloudy, with temperatures in the lower 30s.

Sunday and Sunday night will be clear, with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the lower 30s.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Monday night and Tuesday will be mostly clear, with lows in the lower 30s and highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday night and Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with lows in the upper 30s and highs around 60.