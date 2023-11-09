NWS: Cooler Temps and Clear Skies Ahead

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers should expect mostly cloudy weather with temperatures in the lower 40s. The weather will be sunny on Friday, with highs in the upper 50s. Friday night will be clear and colder, with temperatures dropping to the lower 30s.
Saturday will be sunny with highs in the lower 50s and a northeast breeze. Saturday night will be partly cloudy, with temperatures in the lower 30s.
Sunday and Sunday night will be clear, with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the lower 30s.
Monday will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Monday night and Tuesday will be mostly clear, with lows in the lower 30s and highs in the upper 50s.
Tuesday night and Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with lows in the upper 30s and highs around 60.
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
-
The Border Isn't Open, It's Wide Open
-
Indiana resort in the running for Best Snow Tubing in the country
-
This Indiana town is the poorest in the state according to a new report
-
"I did it on purpose." Woman Charged With Crashing Car Into Jewish Building In Indy
-
NWS: Snow is Possible Across Indiana on Halloween
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
Winter Jam 2024 Lineup Announced
-
9 Shot, 1 Dead at Large Party on Indy's Northeast Side