Vivek Ramaswamy is Smarmy and Doesn’t Know how to Reign it In

Vivek Ramaswamy’s opening statement during the third GOP presidential debate was impossible to ignore as he fired shots at multiple people.

He opened by calling out the Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, calling on her to resign. He placed the blame for the elections lost on Tuesday on her.

“I think there is something deeper going on in the Republican Party here, and I am upset about what happened last night,” he said. “We’ve become a party of losers.”

After the debate, he doubled down on his statement. He went to X (Twitter) and posted, “I’m sick and tired of this Republican Establishment that has made us a party of losers. Where is the accountability for years of losing: 2018, 2020, 2022 and now last night? I’m calling on @GOPChairwoman to resign tonight.”

Ramaswamy continued: “There is a cancer to the Republican establishment. Let’s speak the truth. I mean, since Ronna McDaniel took over as chairwoman of the RNC in 2017, we have lost 2018, 2020, 2022 — no red wave that ever came — we got trounced last night in 2023.”

“And I think that we have to have accountability in our party. For that matter, Ronna, if you want to come on stage tonight, if you want to look the GOP voters in the eye and tell them that you resign, I will … yield my time to you.”

Ramaswamy paused the ripping of McDaniel to highlight how there are elements of the Republican Party that want to lose. Then he went right back to it, also taking shots at the moderators of the debate.