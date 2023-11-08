Indy Mayor Hogsett Wins & Other Historic Election Wins Across Indiana

STATEWIDE — It was a night of firsts and a night of continued political legacies. This is Election Day 2023.

Joe Hogsett won a third, and by his own words, final term as mayor of Indianapolis Tuesday night, defeating Republican challenger Jefferson Shreve with a steady 60/40 lead.

“I want to thank the people of the city of Indianapolis,” said Mayor Hogsett during Tuesday night’s celebration, “over the past eight years, we have rejoiced together, and we have stood in solace together.”

Public safety became the core issue of the campaign, with Shreve calling Hogsett’s previous eight years as mayor of the capitol city a failure due to crime rates, homelessness, and much more.

“This is our hometown, this is our city,” said Shreve Tuesday night, “I’m convinced it can be better. In my visit with Mayor Joe Hogsett a few minutes ago, he asked for and I offered to be vigorously involved in trying to move our city forward, though as a private citizen.”

A statement from the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police:

“We commend both candidates for their passionate campaigns to set a vision for Indianapolis. We congratulate Mayor Joe Hogsett on his re-election.

The Mayor knows well the immediate need to boldly make moves to retain officers and set the stage for a net gain of staffing for IMPD.

We are confident that we can collectively work in good faith in the coming months to set a standard that incentives the needed growth in the ranks to move our capital city toward safety and prosperity.

Time is of the essence. Let’s go to work.”

Across the state, Democrats held firm in most mayoral races. Tom Henry won a fifth term as mayor of Fort Wayne, making him the longest-serving mayor in the city’s history.

Democrat Deb Whitfield flipped Lawrence to become the first African American mayor in Marion County. Indiana Democratic Party Chairman Mike Schmuhl, “In this election, Lawrence voted for Deb Whitfield and a brighter future for families and workers across the city. Deb ran an inclusive campaign focused on the future of Lawrence – its neighborhoods, its public safety, and most importantly, its people. We congratulate Deb and her team on this strong win and look forward to her leadership as Marion County’s first African American mayor when she’s sworn in next year.”

Democrat Brandon Sakbun pulled off a historic victory in Terre Haute, becoming the city’s youngest ever mayor at 27-years-old, holding a strong 60/40 lead over Republican Duke Bennett.

Republicans had significant victories of their own.

Republican Sue Finkam is the new mayor of Carmel, marking the first time in 28 years someone other than Jim Brainard has held the seat. Republican Incumbent Dan Ridenour won reelection as mayor of Muncie, and Ronald Morell Jr. pulled off a historic win of his own, becoming the first Black Republican mayor of Marion, Indiana.

In another first, Evansville Democrat Stephanie Terry made history, becoming the first woman and African American to win in Indiana’s third largest city.

LISTEN TO MAYOR HOGSETT’S FULL VICTORY SPEECH