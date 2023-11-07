Donald Trump did Exactly what he Wanted on the Stand

Former President Donald Trump took the stand yesterday in his New York fraud trial, and he was entirely himself, holding no punches.

He went after the judge and the state attorney general who is suing him Monday. On and on the former president went until the judge had had enough.

“This is not a political rally,” the judge eventually said in a stern tone.

In Trump’s highly anticipated testimony, he spoke on his property valuations and financial statements. The testimony was punctuated with personal jabs at state Judge Arthur Engoron, who Trump claimed was biased against him, and New York Attorney General Letitia James, whom he derided as a “political hack.” He proudly boasted of his real estate business, “I’m worth billions of dollars more than the financial statements,” and disputed claims that he had deceived banks and insurers.

“This is the opposite of fraud,” he declared. Referring to James, a Democrat whose office brought the lawsuit, he said, “The fraud is her.”

During Trump’s testimony, the judge chimed in multiple times ruining the flow of the testimony and putting a damper on the former president’s freewheeling rhetorical style.

Trump being on the stand is a reminder of the legal trouble he has run into as he looks to reclaim the presidency in 2024. The trial could be helping his campaign though.

The former president, and leading Republican presidential candidate, has gained new supporters because of his claims of political persecution at the hands of government lawyers and judges.

“People are sick and tired of what’s happening. I think it is a very sad day for America,” Trump told reporters outside the courtroom after roughly three-and-a-half hours on the stand.

