Best Asian Food in Indianapolis According to Tony Katz’s Listeners

If you’re craving Asian food in Indianapolis, look no further. The listeners of “Tony Katz and the Morning News have you covered. Most of the restaurants listed below are Thai places, but there are a couple Chinese and Japanese places sprinkled in for variety. The food scene in Indianapolis is incredible. Here’s a taste of what the city has to offer when it comes to Asian food.

Matt Bair’s Pick: Thaitanium on 735 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Thai District: 5724 N Green St, Brownsburg, IN 46112

Yummy Bowl: 8810 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46237

Baan Thai Bistro: 8705 Southeastern Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46239

Thai Taste: 5353 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250

Fei Da Chinese Food: 3002 W 16th St, Indianapolis, IN 46222

Bodhi: 922 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202