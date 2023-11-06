Best Asian Food in Indianapolis According to Tony Katz’s Listeners

If you’re craving Asian food in Indianapolis, look no further. The listeners of “Tony Katz and the Morning News have you covered. Most of the restaurants listed below are Thai places, but there are a couple Chinese and Japanese places sprinkled in for variety. The food scene in Indianapolis is incredible. Here’s a taste of what the city has to offer when it comes to Asian food.
Matt Bair’s Pick: Thaitanium on 735 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Thai District: 5724 N Green St, Brownsburg, IN 46112
Yummy Bowl: 8810 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46237
Baan Thai Bistro: 8705 Southeastern Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Thai Taste: 5353 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250
Fei Da Chinese Food: 3002 W 16th St, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Bodhi: 922 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
-
Indiana High School Marching Band State Finalists Set For October 28th.
-
Baby Girl Born Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium
-
Indiana resort in the running for Best Snow Tubing in the country
-
The Border Isn't Open, It's Wide Open
-
NWS: Snow is Possible Across Indiana on Halloween
-
This Indiana town is the poorest in the state according to a new report
-
Indy Mayor Hogsett Discusses Where He was During 2020 Riots, Jefferson Shreve Responds
-
Kendall And Casey