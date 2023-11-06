Plane Knocks Over Golf Cart in Kokomo, Woman Injured

KOKOMO, Ind.-An airplane crashed into a golf cart and one person was injured Sunday afternoon.
The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says a plane crashed into a golf cart at Glenndale Airport just after 1:30. They believe it was an experimental aircraft was coming to land at the airport while a woman was filming in a golf cart next to the runway.
Investigators say the plane drifted off course and hit the golf cart, which caused it to roll over and knock the woman unconscious.
The woman was taken to a hospital. The pilot of the plane is okay.
The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information to contact Corporal Cherry with Howard County Sheriff’s Office at 765-614-3460, or submit a tip using the Howard County Sheriff’s Office mobile app and the Howard County Sheriff’s Office website.
