The passing of Indiana basketball legend Bobby Knight has brought out people from all corners of the country who remember the fiery coach’s legacy and memory. From past players like Mike Woodson, Steve Alford, Jarrad Odle and Tom Geyer crediting Knight for molding them into the men they became to former and current coaches telling stories of what Knight meant for the game of basketball.
One of those former coaches, Hall of Fame coach and North Carolina legend Roy Williams, joined the show on Friday to discuss his friendship with Knight. Other topics were his relationship with both Knight and Dean Smith, those epic showdowns between the Tar Heels and Hoosiers, the infamous “season on the brink” time period and a ton of stories and moments he shared with Knight throughout the years of their friendship.
It was as engaging and entertaining of an interview as you could hope for and one that we personally, could have listened to for hours. For the full interview, click the link below.
The post North Carolina Legend Roy Williams Reflects on Friend, Mentor Bobby Knight appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
North Carolina Legend Roy Williams Reflects on Friend, Mentor Bobby Knight was originally published on 1075thefan.com
-
Baby Girl Born Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium
-
Indiana High School Marching Band State Finalists Set For October 28th.
-
Indiana resort in the running for Best Snow Tubing in the country
-
NWS: Snow is Possible Across Indiana on Halloween
-
Indy Mayor Hogsett Discusses Where He was During 2020 Riots, Jefferson Shreve Responds
-
This Indiana town is the poorest in the state according to a new report
-
Kendall And Casey
-
9 Shot, 1 Dead at Large Party on Indy's Northeast Side