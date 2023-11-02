Donald Trump Endorses Mike Braun For Governor of Indiana

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Sen. Mike Braun in his run for governor of Indiana.
Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social Platform that Braun has earned his “Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Governor of the Great State of Indiana!”
Trump described Braun as a “Highly respected Senator” who he helped get elected in 2018 from “a State I love and won by large margins in 2016 and 2020.”
Trump won in Indiana in 2020 by 57% to now-President Joe Biden’s 41%, an increase in his vote share from 2016.
Braun thanked the former president for his endorsement and added “I am honored to have former President Donald J. Trump’s endorsement, as together we enacted the America First conservative economic agenda that lowered taxes, created good-paying Hoosier jobs, confirmed constitutionalists on the Supreme Court who protected life, and began building the wall to reduce illegal immigration.”
Braun has been a vocal supporter of Trump since the beginning of his career. During Trump’s first impeachment trial, Braun was one of his most public and vehement defenders – for which Trump has publicly thanked Braun. In 2020, Trump said Braun is “a little bit like me.”
Braun is competing in the GOP primary against four politically experienced and/or well funded contenders – former Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers; Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch; Eric Doden, A Fort Wayne businessman; and former Attorney General Curtis Hill.
