NWS: Chilly Nights and a Weekend Warm-up

INDIANAPOLIS — Today, the temperature is expected to stay in the mid-40s. Tonight, it will be mostly clear but quite cold, with the temperature dropping down to the upper 20s.

Tomorrow morning will be mostly sunny, but it will gradually become partly cloudy. The temperature will be around 50 degrees. Tomorrow night, it will be mostly clear, with the temperature dropping down to the mid-30s.

On Friday, it will be partly cloudy, with the temperature reaching the mid-50s. Friday night will be mostly cloudy through midnight, gradually becoming partly cloudy. The temperature will drop down to the lower 40s.

Finally, on Saturday, it will be partly cloudy, with the temperature reaching the lower 60s.