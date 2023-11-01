NWS: Chilly Nights and a Weekend Warm-up

INDIANAPOLIS — Today, the temperature is expected to stay in the mid-40s. Tonight, it will be mostly clear but quite cold, with the temperature dropping down to the upper 20s.
Tomorrow morning will be mostly sunny, but it will gradually become partly cloudy. The temperature will be around 50 degrees. Tomorrow night, it will be mostly clear, with the temperature dropping down to the mid-30s.
On Friday, it will be partly cloudy, with the temperature reaching the mid-50s. Friday night will be mostly cloudy through midnight, gradually becoming partly cloudy. The temperature will drop down to the lower 40s.
Finally, on Saturday, it will be partly cloudy, with the temperature reaching the lower 60s.
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
-
Baby Girl Born Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium
-
Indiana High School Marching Band State Finalists Set For October 28th.
-
Indiana resort in the running for Best Snow Tubing in the country
-
NWS: Snow is Possible Across Indiana on Halloween
-
Indy Mayor Hogsett Discusses Where He was During 2020 Riots, Jefferson Shreve Responds
-
Kendall And Casey
-
9 Shot, 1 Dead at Large Party on Indy's Northeast Side
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.