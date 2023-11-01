The Border Isn’t Open, It’s Wide Open

With everything going on in the world, the border is still a major issue that the Biden Administration refuses to address.

There are immigrants, wait no, terrorists, crossing the border daily. Texas Senator Ted Cruz explained the issues at the border. Border Patrol agents are “frustrated” because “they risk their lives catching dangerous people, and they turn around and their political superiors just let them go.”

“And the next day, they go back and catch the same people all over again,” he said.

Minors are often accompanied by older men, and it is unclear whether they are actually related to the child, Cruz said.

“We know under the Trump administration when they DNA tested grown men with children about 30% of them were not related to the kids. That’s because you get preferential treatment if you arrive as a family unit,” Cruz said.

In the Senate Homeland Committee Tuesday morning, Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas confirmed there were more than 600,000 known gotaways at the border in fiscal year 2023. That’s unacceptable and concerning.

Biden has called on Congress to approve $14 billion in additional funding towards the border, but Republican Congressmembers are concerned. They believe Biden’s request will only speed up the asylum process without fixing the problem.

“What the Border Patrol tells us… is there’s no consequences associated with illegal entry in the United States,” Senator John Cornyn said. “And these criminal organizations that smuggle people and drugs are smart. They know how to exploit our system.”

Senator John Barrasso said the Biden administration’s goal with the supplemental funding is to provide “money to make people come in easier.”

The border continues to be an issue, and the Biden Administration continues to not care. To hear Tony Katz’s thoughts on the wide-open border, click the link below.