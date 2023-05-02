Listen Live
Lies about the Border Continue

Published on May 2, 2023

The Biden Administration has mastered the ability to lie about the border, and what is going on down there.

The following words cam directly from the mouth of Karine Jean-Pierre. “When it comes to illegal migration, you have seen it come down by more than 90%, and that’s because of the actions that this president has taken.”

WHAT?

That is a lie. It is such a lie that below the tweet of her saying those absurd words, Twitter corrects her.

The situation at the border could not be much worse. Tony Katz was down at the border last week, so he has a great perspective on everything happening down there.

To hear his thoughts, click the link below.

