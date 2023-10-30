NWS: Snow is Possible Across Indiana on Halloween

STATEWIDE–There is a possibility for light rain and snow showers on Halloween during the evening across Indiana.
“There’s about a 30% chance of rain or snow during that trick-or-treating period (5 to 8 pm). We’d only see light rain or snow if any at all, but it is something we need to be prepared for,” said Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Puma also urges you to dress appropriately.
“You need to be dressing for late December not for late October,” said Puma.
Temperatures will be in the 30s by Halloween night. Freeze warnings will be in effect all across Indiana.
“Along with those cool temperatures, we’re going to have northwest winds at around 15 mph. Some gusts could reach as high as 25 mph,” said Puma.
Puma says high temperatures will be in the 40s for most of the rest of the week.
You can hear the full interview with Puma below.
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
-
Baby Girl Born Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium
-
Indiana High School Marching Band State Finalists Set For October 28th.
-
Indiana resort in the running for Best Snow Tubing in the country
-
Indy Mayor Hogsett Discusses Where He was During 2020 Riots, Jefferson Shreve Responds
-
Kendall And Casey
-
9 Shot, 1 Dead at Large Party on Indy's Northeast Side
-
Tony Dungy Returns to Indy: Speaking on Leadership and Goals
-
Hammer and Nigel React To Indy Mayoral Debate