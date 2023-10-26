Scott Agness Like What He Saw in the Pacers Home Opening Win.

Scott Agness of The Fieldhouse Files was on The Wake-Up Call with KB and Andy on Thursday. Agness was brought on to discuss his take on The Indiana Pacers winning their season opener.
He liked the high-powered offense that the Pacers displayed in their 143 – 120 victory over the Washington Wizards. One thing that Agness noted is that Indiana is full of depth compared to other NBA teams. He was surprised to see players like TJ McConnell getting limited minutes and Daniel Theis not getting minutes at all.
The conversation also featured talk about some of the stars who appeared at the game last night like Roy Hibbert, Rik Smits and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Plus some anticipation over the upcoming 2024 All-Star Game in Indianapolis
