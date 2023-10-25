Trump Fined For Violating Gag Order

NEW YORK— Former President Trump is being fined for violating a gag order in his New York civil fraud case. He was fined $10,000 Wednesday after the judge in the case found he violated the order for a second time.
Last week Trump was fined $5,000 dollars after not deleting a social media post aimed at the judge’s law clerk. The fine for the second violation came after Trump made comments during a break on Wednesday, saying “this judge is a very partisan judge, with a person who’s very partisan sitting alongside of him, perhaps even much more partisan than he is.”
Trump is accused of inflating the value of his and his business’ assets in order to get more favorable loans.
